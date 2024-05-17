StockNews.com Upgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

UNTY stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.