Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 306,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 143,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 785,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,626. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

