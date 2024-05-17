Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 762,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 345,929 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Super Group by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Super Group by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Super Group by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

