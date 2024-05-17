Susquehanna Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $15.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Trading Down 22.4 %

DXC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 82.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.