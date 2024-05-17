Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.47. 232,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,421,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

