Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

