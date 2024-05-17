T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

