Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.26 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

