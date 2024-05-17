Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $17.09 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.340-2.590 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $149.85 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.