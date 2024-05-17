Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up to $146.08

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.08, but opened at $151.64. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $150.29, with a volume of 2,179,722 shares trading hands.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 72.9% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 119.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $603,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

