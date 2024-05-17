Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2200474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.