Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $42.20 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.