Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Down 3.6%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $37.21. 48,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 707,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

