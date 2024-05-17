Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,859,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,183,632 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGB

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.