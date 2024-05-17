Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. 61,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

