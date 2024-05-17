TD Cowen Raises Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $10.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,772,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 966,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 598,600 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

