TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.71.

Shares of TSE BDT traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.20. 71,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,019. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

