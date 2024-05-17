TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.