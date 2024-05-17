TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 308,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.22. 511,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.