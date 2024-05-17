Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 31,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ERIC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,081,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after buying an additional 4,351,420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 692,804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

