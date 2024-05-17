Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telos Trading Down 9.1 %

Telos stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telos by 35.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Telos by 69.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 252,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 42.9% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,213 shares of company stock worth $438,707 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

