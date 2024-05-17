Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $475.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DDS opened at $434.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.60 and a 200-day moving average of $397.49.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

