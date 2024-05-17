Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $58,500.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

