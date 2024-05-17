Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $928.67 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $928.67 million and approximately $33.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000788 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

