The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Henrique Braun Sells 57,298 Shares

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $63.31. 2,482,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,501,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.