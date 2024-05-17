The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Henrique Braun Sells 57,298 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $63.31. 2,482,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,501,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

