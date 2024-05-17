The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE GGZ opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.50.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.