The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
NYSE GDL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
