The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE GDL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

