The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $116.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 723.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,450,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,648,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $3,699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

