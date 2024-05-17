The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $64.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $852.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

