The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $12.50

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 725,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $22.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.