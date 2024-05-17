The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

