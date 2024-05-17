The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Argus

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. 479,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,816. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after buying an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after buying an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

