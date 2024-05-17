The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman Sells $9,592,703.70 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

