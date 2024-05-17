The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $395.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

