The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 4.4% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 102.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $88,528,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 597,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $209.09. 1,083,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

