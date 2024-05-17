The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Timken stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,408,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $22,907,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

