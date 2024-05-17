The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,639.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vita Coco by 81.8% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.