The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

