Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $593.00. 561,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

