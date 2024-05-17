Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Clearwater Analytics worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,898. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

