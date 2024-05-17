Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 30,615 Shares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 30,615 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$18,369.00.

Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$16,560.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE TWM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 330,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,261. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWM

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.