Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.06. Tilray shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 22,821,840 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Stock Down 7.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

