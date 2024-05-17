Timothy F. Keaney Purchases 16,417 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Timothy F. Keaney bought 16,417 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AlTi Global Trading Up 3.5 %
ALTI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
