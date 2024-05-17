Timothy M. Hunter Purchases 10,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $328,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

