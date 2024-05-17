Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

