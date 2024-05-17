Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 225,782 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,585% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,127 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668,684 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,348,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,991 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,295. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.