Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the average daily volume of 8,298 put options.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 119.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,371. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

