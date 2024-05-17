Traders Purchase High Volume of Ouster Call Options (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 335% compared to the typical volume of 1,985 call options.
Ouster Stock Performance
Shares of OUST stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,173. The stock has a market cap of $527.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.40. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ouster will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OUST
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
