Traders Purchase High Volume of Ouster Call Options (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 335% compared to the typical volume of 1,985 call options.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,173. The stock has a market cap of $527.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.40. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ouster will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

