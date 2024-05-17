Traders Purchase Large Volume of Doximity Put Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,944 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical volume of 2,357 put options.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,867,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Doximity by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 559,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

