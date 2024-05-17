Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.70

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.70 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

